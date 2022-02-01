Crawley Town youngsters head out on loan

Battle, who has recently returned from a two-month loan spell at East Grinstead Town, will link up with former club Truro City.

Battle spent two seasons with the Cornwall outfit before joining the Reds at the start of the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, Rafiq Kahleel will join up with Gosport Borough for the remainder of the season, having returned from his loan spell at Kings Langley at the beginning of the month.

Young Crawley Town forward Alex Battle has returned to Cornwall on loan. Pictures courtesy of Crawley Town FC