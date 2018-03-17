Ahearne-Grant at the double as Crawley battle back to snatch point

Karlan Ahearne-Grant struck twice for Crawley Town as they came away with a point from their League 2 clash at Carlisle United this afternoon.

Efforts either side of the break from Richie Bennett and Hallam Hope had put the Cumbrians in command but Charlton Athletic loanee Ahearne-Grant bagged a brace to ensure Reds salvaged a 2-2 draw at Brunton Park.

Carlisle had fired several warnings prior to Bennett's opener six minutes before the break. He smashed home superbly from the left, leaving Reds stopper Glenn Morris no chance.

The Cumbrians looked to be on the way to all three points when Hope forced home a header a minute after the restart.

Crawley gave themselves a chance when Ahearne-Grant beat two defenders and fired past Jack Bonham.

Reds then managed to get level eight minutes from time to ensure they collected a point from their longest away trip of the season. Ahearne-Grant was the man to get it - making it six goals since signing on loan from Charlton in January - when his drive went through Bonham's grasp.

Reds remain 12th in the table following the draw and are seven points adrift of the play-off places with nine games left this season.

CRAWLEY TOWN: Morris; Young, McNerney, Connolly, Evina; Payne, Bulman; Boldewijn, Smith, Ahearne-Grant; Randall. Subs: Camara (Randall, 54), Tajbakhsh (Payne, 69), Mersin, Cox, Djalo, Lelan.