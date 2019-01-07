Arsenal Ladies to visit Crawley Wasps in Women’s FA Cup Fourth Round

Crawley Wasps have drawn 14-time champions Arsenal in the Fourth Round of the Woemn’s FA Cup.

The game will be the biggest game in their history and will be played at their home ground of Oakwood FC at Tinsley Lane on Sunday, February 3.

Wasps manager Paul Walker, who is also chairman of the club tweeted: “Well... something to smile about (again!) this morning! Can’t get that cheesy grin of my face! @CrawleyWaspsLFC home to Arsenal.

“Even @Sussexsaint has nothing to complain about now! What a tie; all down to this fabulous group of players and our fab club. Well deserved ladies”

It is the first time they have ever progressed to this stage, having yesterday beaten Coventry United 2-1 away in the Third Round.

SEE MORE:

Sunderland linked with Celtic winger - League 1 and 2 live blog

Taste of the Terrace: Crawley Town’s Stadium buzzing after two wins in a week

Crawley Town striker Ollie Palmer admits it was fristrating watching from the sidelines