Boss Kewell praises Crawley Town but believes they should have won

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell praised his team for giving an outstanding display but was disappointed they didn’t beat Swindon Town.

The former Australia international and Liverpool star believed they played well in all areas of the pitch but accused Swindon of playing long-ball tactics.

Despite the good form and an impressive goal by Jimmy Smith which gave them the lead, Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw when Marc Richards scored an 85th minute equaliser.

There was a great atmosphere generated by a 5,000 strong crowd which was enhanced by the club opening its doors to fans and allowing them in through the turnstile for as little as a pound.

Kewell said: “It was one of our best performances we’ve had all year.

“I thought Swindon had no idea of how to contain us. We were playing nice balls in and around our half-way line into their final third.

“I thought the way we conducted ourselves was excellent; it’s just a shame we didn’t get the three points.”

Kewell reckoned his side played ‘good’ football while Swindon, who are managed by former Hull City and Southend United boss Phil Brown, were more direct.

He said: “For me it was a full house which was fantastic, the fans were here and I’m sure every single one of them felt like they got their money’s worth because we played good football, on the other hand from them, they played long-ball.”

Kewell reckoned the visitors should have been beaten. He did not believe the Robins should have clinched a point.

He said: “It was a great display but we are sitting here and we are all angry because there’s no way Swindon should have got something out of this game; they didn’t deserve anything.

“If you keep lumping the ball up there maybe 100 times you are going to get one chance.

“I can’t fault any one player. We had to have a makeshift left back in Aryan (Tajbakhsh), who I thought was fantastic - (Chris) Hussey’s a fantastic player, don’t forget.

“Enzio (Boldewijn) had him done, Karlan (Ahearne-Grant) had the other back done, Panutche (Camara) was fantastic occupying both centre-halves, my midfield were fantastic, I’m just upset, but that’s football and you’ve got to get on with it.”