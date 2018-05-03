Chelsea coach dedicates FA Youth Cup win to late Crawley Town manager

Chelsea under-18s coach Jody Morris has dedicated his side’s fifth consecutive FA Youth Cup to former Crawley Town manger, the late Dermot Drummy.

The ex-Chelsea, Leeds United and Millwall midfielder saw his young side beat Arsenal 4-0 at the Emirates on Monday night to secure a 7-1 aggregate win and lift the trophy.

And post match, in classy touch, he was quick to remember former Blues academy boss Drummy and club legend Ray Wilkins - both who had an impact on him and the club during their lives.

Drummy had worked as Chelsea’s academy boss and won the 2010 FA Youth Cup - the club’s first for 49 years. He later worked as reserve team manager before taking the role of international head coach in June 2014.

Speaking after their win, Morris said: “I understand the history. I’ve played in it, I’ve watched some friends win it. I’ve watched, over the years, the people that have created some fantastic recent history at Chelsea.

“When you’re looking at people like Dermot Drummy, who was emphatic in changing the winning style at our academy. And also people like Ray Wilkins, on nights like this. He was a homegrown player. It was only in the run of this tournament where I’d receive texts from him after winning games because people of his era still know what the Youth Cup means.”

Morris spoke to the players about Drummy on the way to the game and explained: “We mentioned it on the way that Derm was an Arsenal fan but obviously worked at Chelsea.

“But even when we were going to celebrate with the Chelsea fans at the end and I saw somebody holding at Ray Wilkins scarf. It can hit home at times. We’ll have a special day tomorrow (Tuesday) to remember Ray Wilkins.”

Morris also tweeted: “I dedicate this to two people who played a part in my career as a player and as a coach... Ray and Derm thank you.”

Drummy took over at League Two club Crawley in April 2016 and was in charge for 13 months. The popular manager took his own life in November 2017 at the age of 56.

Former England international Wilkins died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 61 in April.