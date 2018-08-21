Competition for chance to win tickets to watch Crawley Town play Tottenham Hotspur U21s

The Crawley Observer has teamed up with Checkatrade, official title sponsor of the Checkatrade Trophy, to offer five lucky fans the chance to win four tickets to Crawley Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21 on Tuesday, September 4.

In the first fixture of the group stages, The Reds will be put to their test against the young and talented Tottenham Hotspur U21 side. Harry Kewell will be looking for a strong start to this season’s campaign and you could be at the Checkatrade.com Stadium to watch all the action live.

EFL Checkatrade Trophy logo SUS-180821-093253002

For your chance to win, just email your name, address and daytime contact number to us, with your answer to the following simple question:

Q: Who is the Crawley Town head coach?

Email your answer and details to: Checkatrade@hatchpr.co.uk with the subject line Crawley Observer Comp.

The closing date for all entries is Thursday, August 23 at 12 noon.

Good luck!

Terms & Conditions

The prize consists of four tickets for five winners to the game against Tottenham Hotspur U21 on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

The package does not include travel to or from the ground or any hospitality at the ground

Entrants are reminded that tickets are issued subject to Crawley Town’s regulations and the Conditions of Entry relevant to those tickets. https://www.efl.com/siteassets/efl-documents/ground-regulations-efl-2018_19-final.pdf

Fans are reminded that these tickets are in the Crawley Town end and seats are amongst home supporters. Any away supporters found in home areas may be ejected from the ground either for the purposes of their own safety or for any other reason.

If you have any special accessibility requirements, the venue will be contacted to check accessibility. In some instances, notice of accessible seating may only be available at short notice.

The competition is open to all UK residents with the exception of employees of Crawley Town, Tottenham Hotspur, Checkatrade, the EFL or Hatch Communications, their immediate families, agents or anyone else associated with the administration

This is not a Prize Draw of the EFL, any clubs or their respective group companies nor is there any liability or contractual obligation owed to prize winners by the EFL, clubs or respective group companies relating to the operation of this Prize Draw (save only in relation to any applicable conditions of issue for tickets and/or stadium regulations).

Clubs will be notified of the Prize Draw winners and databases will be checked against any Club Banning Orders as well as the National Police Database for those who may be subject to a court banning order.

Under no circumstances can this prize be transferred to a third party or sold for any financial amount. This is a clear breach in conditions.

No cash alternative will be offered

The competition closes at [BEFORE MIDDAY ON 23rd AUGUST 2018]

In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value

The promoter’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into

All entrants must be willing to participate in publicity should they be a winner

We reserve the right at any time to cancel, modify or supersede the competition if, in our sole discretion, the competition is not capable of being conducted as specified in the competition rules.