Crawley 2 Accrington Stanley 1: Dutch star Boldewijn guides Reds to superb victory

Crawley Town’s Enzio Boldewijn masterminded both goals as Reds completed a brilliant double over third-placed Accrington Stanley.

Boldewijn opened the scoring for Reds in the 15th minute with a well-taken header which was his seventh goal of the season.

Crawley Town FC v Accrington Stanley. Enzio Boldewijn 1st goal Pic Steve Robards SR1803054 SUS-180127-160427001

Reds increased their advantage after 33 mins when Boldewijn crossed towards Mark Randall but an Accrington player put it in his own net.

Accrington pulled a goal back in the 57th minute with an unforced own goal when Josh Yorwerth’s defensive kick rebounded off skipper Jimmy Smith and into the net.

Boldewijn also scored a brace in Reds’ 3-2 win away at Accrington just over a month ago.

Reds head coach Harry Kewell made one change to the side which beat Notts County 2-1 on Tuesday with Mark Randall preferred to Dannie Bulman, who was on the bench.

Crawley Town FC v Accrington Stanley. . Pic Steve Robards SR1803010 SUS-180127-160351001

Winger Jordan Roberts was ruled out from playing by a hamstring injury. Josh Doherty kept his place at left back with Cedric Evina rested on the subs’ bench.

John Coleman named an unchanged side for Accrington Stanley, whose last match was a 3-2 win against Port Vale and were looking their fifth win in a row.

Accrington had thr first shot on goal when a ball through the middle found Jordan Clark whose shot from the right side of the penalty area was well saved by ‘keeper Glenn Morris.

The Reds stopper then made another block at his right post to keep out a shot from a tight angle.

Enzio Boldewijn had a go for Reds’ first shot from just outsdie the area and it was deflected narrowly over the bar for a corner.

But moments later the Dutchman gave Crawley the lead when he met Mark Connolly’s cross with a looping header in to the corner of the net.

Reds made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute when Boldewijn powered into the area, crossed and the ball went in off an Accrington player.

Accrington were denied just before half-time through Morris, who tipped over as shot by Sean McConville.

The visitors pulled a goal back nearly on the hour mark when Yorwerth’s attempted clearance hit skipper Smith in the face and the ball rebounded into the net.

Reds had to defend for much of the second half as the visitors piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser.

Crawley started to attack more in the final stages as first Lewis Young was denied by keeper Aaron Chapman having been put through by Smith and then Connolly headed over the bar.

Accrington continued to press at Reds’ end but their defnce held firm to clinch the three points and the players enjoyed a standing ovation from the appreciative crowd.

Crawley Town: Morris, Young, Doherty, Payne (Bulman 76), Connolly, Boldewijn, Smith (capt), Yorwerth, Lelan, Verheydt, Randall (Randall 90)

Unused subs: Mersin, McNerney, Evina, Sanoh, Camara

Accrington Stanley: Chapman, Hughes, Donacian, Richards-Everton, Nolan, Clark (McLeod 88), Brown, Jackson, McConville (capt), Johnson (Zanzala 73), Kee

Unused subs: Dunn, Williams, Maxted, Francis

Referee: Gavin Ward

Attendance: 2,153 (72 away)

Man of the Match: Glenn Morris

