Crawley boss Harry Kewell 'delighted' after thrilling win over Bury

Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell was 'delighted' with his side's performance in their 3-2 win over Bury.

An 88th minute winner from top scorer Ollie Palmer sealed the game as the Reds picked up their second league win of the campaign, despite being 2-1 down with ten minutes to go.

Crawley boss Harry Kewell

Kewell said: “I thought it was an excellent game which both teams set out to win in the proper way.

"The performance in the first half was excellent and I felt we deserved to be two goals up."

However, Kewell did have some questions for the officials, who controversially disallowed Filipe Morais' first half strike which would have made the scoreline comfortable for the hosts, who went into the break 1-0 up.

Incredibly, it was only one of three disallowed Crawley goals.

Kewell added: "It is amazing how they (officials) see stuff and sometimes they don’t. The referee made a big call.

"I thought that messed us up a little bit as it gave Bury a lifeline when they would have been dead and buried.

"I've only seen this once before, playing in the FIFA Club World Cup for Liverpool and we had four goals disallowed."

Although, Kewell was full of praise for the way his side responded after the game had been turned on its head by Bury in the second half.

“We came out and knew the plan in the second half but it was a soft goal," he said.

"It was almost like a pass but we kept going and pushed for it.

"To go 2-1 down on the counter was a little bit of a mistake and I don’t like goals like that. But to show the spirit the fight, the courage. Panutche (Camara) when he came on was excellent. To be able to come from 2-1 down to 3-2 was superb.

"Overall, I’m delighted."

Skipper Jimmy Smith had opened the scoring with a bullet header in the fourth minute after a great cross from George Francomb and Kewell was full of praise for his returning captain.

He said: "He's our captain and he's our leader.

"He brings a lot of hard work by making those runs into the box and he's a talker and he's an organiser as well.

"For me it's a a pleasure to have him back in the team."