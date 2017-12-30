Crawley boss Kewell: We looked solid against Stevenage

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell was delighted with his side’s display in their 1-0 victory against Stevenage.

He was pleased with their play before Enzio Boldewijn’s decisive goal and also how they played in defending their lead for the remaining hour of the game after Josh Payne was sent-off.

Crawley Town FC v Stevenage FC Pic Steve Robards 30-12-17. SR1735768 SUS-171230-180526001

He said: “For 35 minutes we looked positive, we looked solid, we were creating chances. We got the chance to score, to go 1-0 up.

“The players were comfortable, they didn’t feel like Stevenage were giving us too much grief.”

Kewell believed Josh Payne’s challenge on Alex Samuel was a ‘good old English challenge’ which didn’t deserve to result in a red card.

He said: “A moment in the game where challenges like that; people would say they are good old English challenges and other people would say that they’re are not! So that’s a debate.

“Josh said he got the ball first - when you are going in for a challenge, then challenge hard!

“On a pitch like this the ball can bobble up in an awkward position and it looks different from what it was. We will have a look at it and we’ll see what happens.

“What the players did for the rest of the game was excellent; they were disciplined, they worked hard, Jordan (Roberts) was exceptional up top holding up, causing problems.

“Youngie’s (Lewis Young) work-rate, Enzio’s, Dannie Bulman looked like he was 19-years-old.”

Kewell praised goalkeeper Glenn Morris and his defence for the way they kept a clean sheet.

He said: “The back-four switched in to the back-five when Joe McNerney came on and were solid.

“In games you know everyone is going to have one chance. And they had one chance. Then Glenn (Morris) pulled off that miraculous save, so moments like that you’ve got to enjoy.”