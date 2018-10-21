Crawley defender Joe Maguire says players are learning 'so much' under Gabriele Cioffi but urges for 'better mentality' away from home

Crawley Town's players are learning 'so much' under manager Gabriele Cioffi according to left-back Joe Maguire.

Maguire, who is on loan from League One Fleetwood, was full of praise for the boss' individual qualities which have guided the Reds to five successive home league victories.

Gabriele Cioffi. Picture by Steve Robards. SR1828353

When asked about the impact the Italian is having, he said: "It's massive. His passion, influence and tactics in training and on the sideline are huge.

"The lads are learning so much from him. It is still early days so there is still a lot more to learn."

Maguire, 22, scored his first goal for the club in the Reds' 4-1 win over promotion chasing Newport County on Saturday, moving them up to eighth in the league.

However, Crawley have failed to win a single point away from home under Cioffi, and Maguire believes the same winning mentality is needed away from home if the Reds are to mount a serious promotion challenge of their own.

He added: "It's been hit and miss at the minute. We're winning one game, then losing one.

"There is an abundance of quality in the squad, it's just mentality.

"We've got to keep going into away games with the same mentality as we do in home games. We will be fine. We just need to tweak a few things.

"We are on a good track at the minute."

Maguire hopes the win will be the 'start of a great week', with the Reds now facing a visit from second placed Exeter on Tuesday night (October 23) before travelling to fellow play-off challengers Tranmere next Saturday (October 27).

"The lads were fired up for this one. It's the start of a tough week, (but) this will hopefully be the start of a great week where we can hopefully get a run going and get some wins under our belt," he said.

"(Exeter) is a big game. They are high up in the league and doing very well. It's a big club. We've just got to go there with the same mentality as we did today and I'm sure we will do very well."