Crawley Town 0 - Port Vale 1: Glenn Morris admits Crawley 'can't complain' with 'frustrating' result

Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris admitted that Reds didn't create enough chances to warrant victory against Port Vale.

Morris said Crawley 'felt confident coming into the game' but Ricky Miller's 27th minute strike was enough for the visitors, who moved to within one point of 17th placed Crawley with the result.

Morris said: "At home we've been performing well. It just didn't work out for us today. They've come with a game plan to sit back with their back five and we just couldn't break them down.

"They played on the counter attack and that's how their goal came. Fair play to how they handled the game. Maybe we just didn't have enough quality to find some holes to get chances.

"We've prepared well and felt good going into it. It was just one of those games where if we had scored one of our early chances it could have changed the game.

"You can't complain as that was about the only chance we had all game. It's just frustrating all round."

Morris rejected the idea that Reds suffered from tiredness during their third game in a week, following away defeats at Mansfield and Stevenage, and said the games have only been settled by 'fine margins'.

He added: "We're obviously disappointed. It's difficult. We've had times where we felt we could score in every game. Now it's turned round a little bit but that's football.

"We're doing all we can. We're working hard. The last three defeats have been fine margins. We haven't been turned over and deservedly beaten in any of the games, even today.

"Maybe we didn't create a lot but it wasn't like they dominated the game.

"I'm looking at it positively. We've got a couple of away games coming up and we can do something about it."

