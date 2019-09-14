Crawley Town 1-0 Mansfield Town: Player ratings
Crawley edged closer to the League Two play-off places with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Mansfield this afternoon.
Here’s how we rated Reds’ players.
1. Glenn Morris - 9
Typical, impressive performance in goal from Morris. He was called into action more than a few times but was equal to everything which came his way.
2. Josh Doherty - 7
Quiet in the first half but he made a vital goalline clearance to keep the score at 1-0.
3. Jordan Tunnicliffe - 7
Assured despite playing alongside a new defensive partner in Sendles-White. Another clean sheet to his name too.
4. Jamie Sendles-White - 7
Promising league debut for the defender. Was composed at the back all afternoon.
