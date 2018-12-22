Crawley Town 2 - Carlisle United 3: Watch Dominic Poleon react to disappointing defeat

Dominic Poleon's two first half goals weren't enough to see off a resilient Carlisle this afternoon (Saturday, December 22), with the visitors running out 3-2 winners.

Here's how the forward assessed the disappointing defeat.

Crawley Town celebrate a goal by Dominic Poleon. Picture by Steve Robards

Crawley Town celebrate a goal by Dominic Poleon. Picture by Steve Robards