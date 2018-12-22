Crawley Town 2 - Carlisle United 3: Watch Dominic Poleon react to disappointing defeat Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Dominic Poleon's two first half goals weren't enough to see off a resilient Carlisle this afternoon (Saturday, December 22), with the visitors running out 3-2 winners. Here's how the forward assessed the disappointing defeat. Crawley Town celebrate a goal by Dominic Poleon. Picture by Steve Robards Crawley Town 2 - Carlisle United 3: Watch Gabriele Cioffi react to third consecutive defeat