Crawley Town appoint former Fleetwood Town coach Nathan Rooney and skipper Jimmy Smith to coaching team

Crawley Town have appointed former Fleetwood Town coach Nathan Rooney and skipper Jimmy Smith to join new head coach Gabriele Cioffi’s coaching team.

Rooney is a young and dynamic coach, with experience working for both Fleetwood Town and Blackburn Rovers, as well as having worked on several projects abroad.

“A Crawley Town spokesman said: “We are grateful for the professional manner in which Fleetwood Town has dealt with the release of Nathan to join Crawley Town, and we look forward to welcoming Nathan to the club.”

Smith midfielder Jimmy Smith is to join the coaching team after he has had his knee operation, which will take place later this week.

The skipper faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing his ligaments in the 2-1 loss to Oldham earlier this month.

Smith was caretaker manager along with fellow player Filipe Morais for three matches following the departure of Harry Kewell to Notts County.

Director of football Selim Gaygusuz said: “We were very impressed with how Jimmy and Filipe (Morais) prepared the team while we appointed a new head coach.

“He is keen to progress his coaching career in the future and this will give him an opportunity to have regular involvement around the team while he works to regain full fitness during his period of rehabilitation.”