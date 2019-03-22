Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi calls on the fans to back the team as they host league leaders Lincoln City

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi has apologised for last week’s display and called upon fans to back his team as they host Lincoln City.

The Reds’ chief would like as many supporters as possible to come out to watch them take on the top of the table visitors.

He has apologised for the miserable spectacle watched by the 79 travelling fans during their 6-1 defeat at Crewe last weekend during which Reds conceded four goals in seven minutes.

Cioffi said: “I have to apologise on my behalf, on the players’ behalf for what they saw.

“For it was something which is not part of my luggage and is a massive lesson we have learned.

“I wish the supporters will be on our side because it is an important game for us.

“There are a lot of people coming from Lincoln and we want to show them that Crawley is a tough place to come to play against.

“We need them, I know that is frustrating this season but we want to be and it is frustrating for us as well but we are working every day to be (better) and their support is a boost we can add.”

See more:

Sunderland deal for Hastings United midfielder not completed in time



Crawley Town v Lincoln City preview: Can Cioffi and his players prove critics wrong following Crewe humiliation?



Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi not scared of taking on top of the table Lincoln City



Cioffi has no hard feelings toward referee Craig Hicks who controversially sent-off Ollie Palmer during Crawley’s 1-0 defeat against Northampton in November.

He said: “More than a lot of people thought it was a harsh decision and I was surprised to see him coming back.

“But he will have our welcome and I am sure he will perform better than the previous time.”

Cioffi appreciated Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley’s pre-match comments that this will be their toughest match of the season.

But he stressed he would rather have a good result from the game rather than nice things being said about his team.

He said: “For us (respect) is important but it won’t change anything; we have come away with lots of compliments from opposing managers but without points.

“But we need points and that’s what want to take away from this game.

“This is a game which can let us live a more relaxing, comfortable week.”

Ibrahim Meite begins a three-match suspension after being sent-off against Crewe, while Luke Gambin and Jimmy Smith are ruled out through injury.