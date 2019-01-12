Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi gives his reaction to Stevenage defeat

Crawley Town head coach praised his side’s ‘brilliant second half’ but would like to see his players to be more clinical in their finishing.

At the other end of the field he was disappointed in the way his side ‘gifted’ Stevenage their goals.

He said: “The performance showed together we have turned the corner.

“I think we have to look at the positives today.

“We played a brilliant second half and were the only team on the pitch.

“We gifted them two goals. I accept it when the opponents score because they are stronger, they are physical or because we make some mistakes.

“But we are talking about gifting them, especially on stuff we have prepared.”

Cioffi was not satisfied with Dominic Poleon’s equaliser as it did not bring three points.

He said: “Dominic scored: I am happy for him but ultimately we are not happy as we are awaiting a winning goal.

“We can’t afford to have four, five or six chances inside the goal (mouth) and not score, otherwise we are wasting all the work and runs we are doing and the quality football we are offering.”