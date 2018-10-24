Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi thanks fans for superb atmosphere in Exeter game

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi thanked the fans for creating a great atmosphere last night during their 1-1 draw with Exeter City.

A total of 2,095 supporters watched the game, which included a sizeable away contingent in the North Stand following the Devon club.

Reds responded with another high calibre display against a highly-rated League Two side which could well have gone Crawley’s way.

Crawley took the lead on the hour from a well-taken goal by Felipe Morais.

Reds were pushing forward for a second goal but from a corner-kick the visitors won the ball and substitute Lee Holmes equalised with 11 minutes to go from a breakaway attack.

Cioffi said: “Again, I thank the supporters for creating this. There was a really good noise and atmosphere throughout the game and our fans were very loud in getting behind the teams.

“I know we could have had a record (for six consecutive Football League wins) and we didn’t quite make it but we have been strong at home since I came here and this has to be the foundation of our season.

“The performance was amazing, everyone was brilliant, including everyone who came off the bench.

“Exeter didn’t have a shot on goal, we played really good football.”

“We have a saying in Italy – ‘if you don’t kill the cow, he might run away.’ So, a great defensive clearance by Romain Vincelot and then at the other end a chance for Ashley Nathaniel-George.”

Crawley Town miss out on setting new home League record in 1-1 draw with Exeter City

Crawley Town draw Southend United away in FA Cup

Burgess Hill Town hold second-placed Dorking Wanderers to 0-0 draw