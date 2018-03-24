Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell admits: ‘We made them look good’

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell was frustrated with his side’s poor defending against Cheltenham which led to them going 5-1 down early in the second half.

He criticised defender Josh Yorwerth for not doing more to stop the progress of opening goalscorer Harry Pell.

The Australia international also disagreed with the officials over decisions which led to both the first and second goals.

Kewell implied referee Chris Sarginson missed a blatant handball by Mohamed Eisa in the run-up to the penalty which Pell put-away for 2-0.

He said: “Frustrated, annoyed, angry, disappointed because we made them look good today.

“Don’t get me wrong, they started like a house on fire.

“It may sound like we’re whinging and maybe we should just accept it, we have to accept it, but was it a foul on Youngy (Lewis Young)? Who knows?

“It (the first) was a good goal but we should be defending it better, Yorwerth should have come out and closed the gap down because he was the man to do that.

“Penalty? We could all see that the ball was whipped into Eisa and it’s an amazing talent to be able to control it on his chest and push it to his right hand side, it’s an amazing talent to do that!

“The third, fourth and fifth goals were a joke really, from our side defensively I mean.

“From a corner, trying to head it back to the ‘keeper and just gifting goals really.

“I asked my players when was the last time you had a free-header, unchallenged in a box? And none of them have ever had one.

“I don’t know why we want to gift teams goals.

“In saying that, full credit to our team to get three goals and might have got five themselves if we just had that bit more quality.”