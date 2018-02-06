Crawley Town boss Kewell ‘delighted’ to be nominated for award

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell is delighted that his squad’s hard work has been rewarded with a nomination for the Sky Bet League 2 Manager of the Month Award for January.

The Reds boss has overseen an amazing turnaround in results after failing to clinch back-to-back wins they recorded 12 points earned from five games.

Crawley Town FC v Accrington Stanley. First Goal Enzio Boldewijn. Pic Steve Robards SR1803044 SUS-180127-160402001

Kewell said: “I’m delighted to be nominated. It’s recognition of the hard work put in by everyone at the club over the last few weeks and months.

“Whether I win or not, that hard work will continue because everyone at the club is committed to taking Crawley Town forward.”

There could be a potential double celebration as Dutch winger Enzio Boldewijn has been nominated for the Sky Bet League 2 Player of the Month Award.

He was one of the key players helping to bring success, scoring four goals in five games.

Boldewijn was keen to dedicate the recognition to the other players.

He said: “This nomination is not just for me, it’s for my team-mates.

“We have worked hard as a squad all season and it’s great that we are enjoying a good run of results.

“But we all need to keep working hard and try to keep it going.”