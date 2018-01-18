Crawley Town boss Kewell: Players are buying into my methods

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell has praised his players for taking on board his style of play and combining to produce three wins in a row.

Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Barnet featured two goals by Enzio Boldewijn and was the first time they have gained three successive victories in nearly three years.

Kewell believes his hard work with the players on the training ground since his arrival in the summer is now bearing fruit with improved performances on the pitch.

The Australian is not getting ahead of himself and is not committing himself to a push for the play-offs but is just focussed on getting results in their next two matches, which are both away.

Reds visit tenth-placed Welsh club Newport County tomorrow (Friday) then travel to second placed Notts County on Tuesday next week.

Kewell said: “The players are adapting, they are buying into it, they want to improve.

“You are seeing some pretty good performances now by my players.

“They are not individuals anymore, they are team performances.”