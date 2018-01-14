Crawley Town boss Kewell praises Reds’ performance after victory over Barnet

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell was full of praise for his side’s team performance against Barnet.

A late double by the in-form Enzio Boldewijn earned the Reds their third consecutive win for the first time in almost three years.

Crawley Town FC v Barnet FC. Mark Randall. Pic Steve Robards SR1801935 SUS-180113-162010001

Kewell felt his side went about the game in the right way and deserved their late goals, but acknowledged the good display from their bottom of the table visitors.

He said: “It was a scrappy first half, especially the first 20 minutes but I felt we wore them down them and the cracks appeared.

“The front three of Barnet are excellent, they cause problems for a lot of teams.

“(John) Akinde is a fantastic player and (Jamal) Campbell-Ryce, with half a yard, can put the ball on Akinde’s head so we had to be careful of that today.

Crawley Town FC v Barnet FC. . Pic Steve Robards SR1801916 SUS-180113-160940001

“They looked dangerous, especially in the first half. They did (play well) and they had a wonderful chance but as defenders you’re like brothers and you back each other up and that’s what they did.

“Barnet started off as a big threat, we knew what they wanted to do. They were getting balls into the box and trying to get the second balls.

“We played the right way, we were wearing them down and eventually we got our break. We needed a cool head which we got in the end.”

Kewell was delighted with the team performance, stressing that there are no individuals in his side.

He added: “It was a great team performance. The defence did excellent. You defend and attack from front to the back. It’s a team effort.

“I have a team who are wanting to play the right way and their performances are showing that. We are doing a good job.

“We’re working hard and the players are adapting and buying into it. They are not individuals, they play like a team.

“Sometimes you have great days and sometimes you have off days but to get to the next level you’ve got to have that consistency which people look for.”

Kewell is also very pleased with Crawley’s new found winning form.

”It’s fantastic, I’m not going to lie“ he said.

“It’s great to have wins and to be able to have three (in a row).

“It takes time and people were quick to jump out straight away but this club have been going through a transition.

“We’re not taking anything for granted as anything can happen in this league, there’s not much difference in it.

“As long as we continue to play the way I want them to, and they have the right attitude then we’ll have a chance.”