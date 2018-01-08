Crawley Town boss Kewell wants five new signings in January

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell has submitted a wish list of five players he wants to sign during the January transfer window.

He would like to extend the loan signing of striker Ibrahim Meite from Cardiff City but stresses it is up to the player himself and his contracted club.

Meanwhile, winger Dennon Lewis has returned from his loan back to Premier League club Watford.

Kewell said: “Dennon Lewis has gone back so there’s an option to bring a couple of people in.

“I have given in my list of four or five players I would like to see come in and hopefully we can work something.

“It’s difficult; now you see a lot of teams around me spending money to bring people in, because they know how important it is to stay in the league, so again we are going to have to be able to match them.

“It’s moments where you have to capitalise, bring some fresh legs on, bring some new ideas in, bring something different.”

Kewell praised his existing squad for their approach since he arrived at the club in the summer.

He said: “From the moment I’ve arrived here they’ve always wanted to work hard - they’ve adapted to my ways of how I want to play.

“I put them in certain areas where they are going to tested and they are adapting; we all know we are going to mistakes.

“We all know we are going to give the ball away in a dangerous position - but that’s football.”

Kewell revealed he would like to extend Meite’s loan from Cardiff.

He said: “We like the way the player is, he’s got a great attitude, he works hard, he’s got phenomenal pace, he knows where the back of the net is - he just needs to control his shooting every now and then. It’s up to the player, it’s up to Cardiff, so we’re going to be sitting down talking to him but he will have chances here to play and of course we’d like to keep everyone on.

“But you’ve got to be able to have the option to bring other people in as well.”