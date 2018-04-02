Crawley Town captain Jimmy Smith ‘gutted’ after late Swindon equaliser denies improved Reds

Crawley Town captain Jimmy Smith admitted that the team are ‘gutted’ after a late Marc Richards header cancelled out his early opener to deny the Reds three points in front of a sell-out crowd.

Crawley, who went into the game following three successive defeats, put in a much-improved display and they looked set for victory approaching the final five minutes, with a sensational 25th minute volley from Smith separating the sides.

Crawley Town v Swindon Town. Pic Steve Robards SR1808703 SUS-180204-161819001

However, Swindon, who sit three points below the play-off places, took full advantage of several missed Reds opportunities, to steal a point via a close-range header by substitute Richards.

Crawley, who are now without a win in seven league games, were not clinical enough according to Smith.

He said: “We could have been a bit more clinical with our chances, and we were gutted in the end because we should have got the three points.

“We’ve got to take our chances and be clinical in front of goal. We limited their chances but they took theirs when it came and that’s what the big teams do and it’s why they are in the mix (for the play-offs).”

With tickets being offered for as little as one pound for the club’s annual ‘Pay What You Can’ scheme, the game was played in front of a 5,008 strong crowd, which is the highest attendance at a Crawley game in three years.

Man of the match Smith believes the huge home support played a part in their improved display and his goal in particular.

He added: “Today we wanted to put on a big performance in front of the big crowd and a lot of people would feel we did that.

“It helps us massively when this place is packed.

“It gives that extra buzz for the lads, as when we are tired we can hear them singing and go that extra mile for them.

“I’m glad my goal went in, but I want to keep scoring more goals.

“I want to get to double figures. As a midfielder, I’ve got to score and assist but I’ve also got to work hard.

“It was enjoyable today but we were gutted that we couldn’t give the fans the three points.”