Crawley Town chief Kelly Derham is ‘going for gold’

Crawley Town are going flat out to earn the top EFL award for clubs by pushing their facilities for families.

In a move to increase the number of children supporting the club, they are relaunching the Junior Reds scheme.

The club are going to invite all Junior Reds to watch an open training session at Broadfield Stadium this Friday, August 24.

The stadium’s gates will open up at 10am for a 10.30am start.

They will also get to meet head coach Harry Kewell and be able to get autographs and take pictures of their favourite Crawley Town players.

To take part, you must join the Junior Reds scheme, which can be done online or by going in person to the club office during normal office hours.

Operations director Kelly Derham is keen to reach the highest standard in providing a family-friendly experience for fans.

The EFL gives recognition to clubs who provide good facilities for families by presenting them with the Family Excellence Award.

Crawley Town have so far won the award twice but have their eyes set on the highest distinction.

She said: “It’s my aim this year is to go for gold.

“The idea is to encourage our fans of the future - children - to come to the club.

“So we are making a conscious effort to help Junior Reds. We are going to open the stadium for them.

“My vision is for us to have a lot more younger fans coming along to support the team.”

Membership for the season costs just £5 and entitles you to various incentives.

These include: a welcome pack of Crawley Town goodies, monthly draws to be a mascot at a home game and flagbearer opportunities for home games.

Junior Reds hold an annual Christmas party, which is exclusive to members of the scheme.

They also receive a signed autograph from the Crawley Town skipper Jimmy Smith.