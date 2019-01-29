Crawley Town closing in on new signing

Crawley Town are hoping to make two new signings before the end of the January Transfer Window Deadline Day tomorrow (Thursday) at 11pm.

The first of these is expected anytime today (Wednesday) or even late yesterday.

They are hoping then to tie up a second signing which could come close to the deadline.

Speaking yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) director of football Selim Gaygusuz revealed: “We are just waiting for confirmations and approvals and are hoping to finalise a new signing today.

“We just want to make sure it’s the right one with the right attitude and not any Tom, Dick or Harry.

“We will then be working on a second one.

“We are talking to Football League clubs about loan signings of both a midfielder and a striker until the end of the season.

“I’m hoping it will be as good as Karlan Ahearne-Grant was last season, who we signed on the last day of the January Transfer Window.”

Gaygusuz was delighted Reds gained their first away win (1-0) on Saturday since head coach Gabriele Cioffi took over at Swindon Town.

He hopes the raised confidence will help them as they travel for their second away trip in a row up to third-placed Bury.

He said: “I am really happy for the gaffer (Gaby) to get his first away win and it was a great save in the last minute by Glenn (Morris).

“It was a good win and was only the third game Swindon have lost at the County Ground.

“We beat Bury at our place last time (3-2 in August) and I can see us scoring.

“I wish all the travelling supporters safe travel and hope they enjoy another good three three points!”