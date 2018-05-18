Crawley Town confirm head coach Harry Kewell’s list of targets is ‘realistic’

Crawley Town director of football Selim Gaygusuz believes his head coach’s wishlist of targets is ‘realistic’.

The Reds chief is now working to keep Harry Kewell happy by trying to recruit his shortlist of players he needs to mount a credible promotion bid from League 2 next season.

Not surprisingly neither Kewell nor Gaygusuz are giving any clues about who is on the list or their respective positions or clubs.

However last week Gaygusuz did reveal an experienced striker from the English Football League is one position they are targeting.

Gaygusuz revealed the list he has been given by Kewell is not impossible to achieve.

He said: “It is a realistic list and I am now working on which ones we will sign.”

Kewell said: “I have players in my mind who I need to bring in.

“They (the board) know my list and let’s hope we have a good summer and bring in the players I want.

“Because if we do that I’m going to be a very happy head coach.

“There will be a turnover at Crawley; there will be players moving on, there will be players staying.

“We just need to strengthen but need to strengthen in the right areas.”

Kewell revealed he has learnt a lot in the 12 months since joining Crawley Town.

He said: “You learn every day, especially in this job. I’ve come across things that would surprise a lot of people; things I’ve never seen in football before.

“I feel we have had a good year of learning and I know what I need and I know what I want.

“I’ve identified those players who I want, those players have been given to the board and now it’s up to them.

“They are within the Football League and are experienced.”

Kewell is also looking to bring consistency to his squad.

He said: “People always ask what is the difference between the top players, to Championship to League 2 and so on: it’s consistency.

“To be able to concentrate for the whole game and be able to keep it up. If you keep working hard, you’ll be fit, strong and make the right decisions.”