Crawley Town defender Bondz N’Gala to miss Newport County clash through suspension

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi will be without central defender Bondz N’Gala through suspension for this Saturday’s home game against third-placed Newport County.

The former West Ham youth begins a ban for being sent-off at the end of Reds’ 3-1 defeat at Colchester United last weekend.

Cioffi agrees with the straight-red card decision and is confident whoever takes his place in the back-four will do a good job.

Cioffi said: “I watched the footage trying to find a chance to appeal for him, so I have no doubt about the provocation.

“He kicked the ankle of the striker who provoked him; this something you learn from.

“We have to push our frustration in a positive way. I’m not blaming Bondz because what he showed was something amazing.

“I think he has already learnt from what happened because he’s an intelligent guy.

“I trust him as I trust Joe McNerney and Romain Vincelot who at the moment are on their toes on the bench.

“We have to prevent frustration because frustration is a consequence of a lack of something.

“Joe McNerney and Romain Vincelot are both good players and in their way are both positive leaders.”

Captain Jimmy Smith will be the only injury-absentee as Cioffi is expecting to select from an otherwise full squad.