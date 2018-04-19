Crawley Town defender Lewis Young promises: ‘We will push for promotion next year’

Crawley Town defender Lewis Young has insisted that the Reds ‘will come back firing’ for a strong promotion challenge next season, after falling short of the play-offs this term.

Following Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Coventry City, Crawley sit in 13th place, an insurmountable ten points short off the play-offs and a comfortable 20 points above the relegation zone.

Young, who scored his third goal of the season in the defeat, was disappointed that they have failed to mount a significant play-off bid but said that will be used as ‘extra motivation’ for improvement.

He said: “We’ve shown this season how good a team we are. Every team we come up against say how well we played.

“We don’t get too high when we win, or too low when we lose.

“We’re very consistent in that and I put that down to the management.

“Even at the start of the season when we weren’t getting the rub of the green we were still at the same level.

“We wanted to be in and around the lottery of the play-offs but we’re not and that’s the disappointing thing but we use that as extra motivation for next season.”

Young also reassured fans that they ‘won’t rest’ until the end of the season, despite having little to play for in the remaining three games, starting with a trip to fifth-placed Exeter City.

He added: “With the management and backroom staff that we’ve got, they aren’t going to let us rest.

“We’re not that kind of team. Every game we’re trying to fight for another three points.

“We’ve got three massive games coming up and we want to try and get as many wins as possible and start building for next season.

“We want to play as well against Exeter as we did at home earlier in the season which might have been our best game of the season.”