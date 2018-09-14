Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi believes in finding the best local talent

New Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi recommended the club should relaunch its under-23s team.

Having been run last year it seemed likely the team looked in jeopardy of being axed.

But this week Reds appointed respected non-league coach Qayam Shakoor in charge of the U23s, along with a new coaching team.

Cioffi revealed he fully supports having a second team to encourage the best local talent into the club.

He said: “I know very well Qayam Shakoor, he is a really good talent scout.

“Most of the players he picks up are really good players with potential.”

Cioffi reckons it is a good long-term move for Crawley to develop its own players.”

He said: “I think a club like this needs a second squad close.

“Money can buy (players) short-term but the right step can be solidarity to one club, but you need time.

“If we can have some local players, if they know here we are going to push young players, maybe they get tired of travelling, it is something that makes sense.

“Maybe they are not ready for the first team, so they need an under-23s team so they can show their skills. Step by step.”