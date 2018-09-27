Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi is ready to take on Yeovil Town

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi is looking to put right his first defeat when his side hosts Yeovil Town at Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

Last weekend he suffered his first defeat since taking charge, 1-0 away against Gloucestershire club Forest Green Rovers.

Reds made a promising opening when they put the home side’s ‘keeper under pressure but eventually lost through a 70th minute goal by Reuben Reid.

Cioffi said: “I am really pleased with the effort of the players, their hearts.

“The first 20/25 minutes played good football and although we didn’t keep it going, it was a positive first half.

“But it was not a positive second half.

“I know what we were missing at Forest Green Rovers, we know what we want and we know what direction we are working.”

Cioffi is expecting the Somerset side to be tough and have quality.

He said: “Yeovil were on a really successful run, they’ve had a big defeat (0-3 to Swindon Town) and then then had a really good performance (1-1 draw) against MK Dons.

“I expect a really tough team at the back because their defenders are really physical, quality in midfield and speed up front.

“This is what we expect from them and we are ready to challenge them!”

