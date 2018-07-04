Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell aiming for four more signings

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell believes a push for the play-offs is possible if the club can secure four more signings.

He is delighted with the new signings which have been made but would still like to see ‘three or four’ main players from his wishlist coming to Broadfield Stadium.

So far Reds have signed George Francomb from AFC Wimbledon, Ollie Palmer from Lincoln City, plus Ashley Nathaniel-George from Hendon and Aldershot youngster Brian Galach.

Speaking to the Crawley Observer Kewell said: “If I get my four players in I would be confident for aiming for the play-offs.

“There would still be work to do but it would give us a big push.

“I’m happy with the signings we have made - Ollie Palmer is a player I have admitted from the first time I made the move into management, so I’m over the moon.

“George Francomb is a player that has experience at a higher level.

“The calmness and work ethic and his attitude that he’s brought into the club is fantastic.

“George was a target but I didn’t think we would get him, but we did so that was good.

“I have another three main players that have been at very good levels which I’m trying to get over the line.”

Kewell was also pleased to have completed the re-signing of defender/wing-back Lewis Young, who has signed a two-year extension to his contract.

He said: “I’m glad it’s all done and dusted and he can concentrate on getting fit and prepared for the season.”