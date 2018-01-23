Crawley Town head up to Notts County

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell is keen to make an impact at Notts County tonight but is aware how difficult a challenge it will be.

He wants to learn the lessons from their 2-1 defeat at Newport County on Friday.

Crawley FC v Notts County Fc. Kevin Nolan and Harry Kewell. Pic Steve Robards SR1723053 SUS-170916-160341001

Kewell was left frustrated after they failed to take their chances.

He said: “The Newport game was disappointing as I felt we could still have got something from the game.

“The first half we just weren’t at the races. The second half we were better but just needed a bit more quality in the final third.”

Kewell is looking forward to tonight’s clash at Meadow Lane which follows on from Notts County’s 2-1 defeat against Exeter City.

He said: “I can see this being a very entertaining game. We need to take the chances that we’re creating.

“It will be a good pitch, it’s a good atmosphere, they’ve got a big game at the weekend, so they’ll want to get back to winning ways.

“It will be a tough game, they aren’t sitting at second in the table for no reason.

“They know how to work the systems and Kevin Nolan (manager) knows how to get the best out of his players. It’ll be a tough test for our players.”