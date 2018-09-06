Crawley Town hoping to appoint new head coach ‘before the weekend’

Crawley Town are hoping to appoint their next head coach ‘before the weekend.’

Reds are in negotiations with candidates and hope to have their new man in place to take charge of the team in their big game away to top of the table Lincoln City on Saturday.

Sky Bet next Crawley Town manager odds SUS-180609-103627002

Director of football Selim Gaygusuz revealed: “We hope to make an appointment this week, but nothing is guaranteed.

“We have an important game on the weekend we have been busy as there are a lot of people with Football League experience available.

“We want to bring in someone the players will really like.

“We don’t want to rush the process and we want to appoint the person who feels right for the club and who respects the club.

“Someone who is really tactically up there.”

Gaygusuz would not reveal the identity of the potential new man.

But Italian Gabriele Cioffe, who was on the coaching staff at Birmingham City as part of Gianfranco Zola’s management team until he left in April 2017, is favourite according to Sky Bet, who are quoting odds of 1-10.

He was spotted in the directors’ box watching Crawley beat Tottenham Hotspur U21s 5-3 on penalties after drawing 1-1 in the Checkatrade Trophy.