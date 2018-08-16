Crawley Town in search for new stadium sponsor

Crawley Town are looking for a new sponsor for its stadium following completion of its deal with Checkatrade.

Their stadium has now reverted to its original name of Broadfield Stadium.

Commercial manager Joe Comper, left, with Patrick Heath-Lay, chief executive officer of the People's Pension. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town. SUS-180625-125233002

Commercial manager Joe Comper will delay agreeing to the next contract until the right amount of money is found for it.

Speaking at a Fans’ Forum last Tuesday, he said: “We are looking for a company to take the stadium deal at the right price, but we are not going to sign any deal which will undervalue the price of the stadium.

“It could take weeks, or months, but we need to get the right deal.”

Comper added: “The Checkatrade deal was for five years - if we accept £50,000 less than we think it is worth, we would be losing £250,000 of potential revenue.

“It is my priority, I am working on it everyday. We are looking for companies we can come and do a deal with quickly but then again we don’t want to rush into a deal which undervalues the stadium.

“We have had a few offers and we have turned them down. We could have signed a deal and taken the money but personally I don’t think it is the right thing to do.” General manager Bruce Talbot added: “There is no point us taking down the old signage unless we have replacements to go up because it is an extremely expensive business hiring cherry pickers and guys to take it down. It is a four-day job and costs us £10,000, so we might as well wait until we have a new sponsor and take the new stuff up and take the old stuff down.”