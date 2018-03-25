Crawley Town keeper Glenn Morris: ‘Our own mistakes killed us’

Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris blamed his side’s defensive mistakes and poor passing for allowing Cheltenham to score five goals at the Checkatrade Stadium.

He praised the visitors’ opening goal but believed it was a ‘bit harsh’ the referee awarded a penalty for Josh Yorwerth’s foul which led to Cheltenham’s second goal.

Crawley Town FC v Cheltenham Town FC. Crawley 1-5 down . Pic Steve Robards SR1807837 SUS-180324-163101001

Overall the Reds custodian blamed the team for conceding further goals in the second half which effectively ruled out any chance of fighting back to clinch a draw.

Morris said: “It’s probably unacceptable really, the first half, with some of our own mistakes that killed us.

“We kept going and had a really good go in the second half and if we didn’t give away a couple more goals we might have had a chance.

“It was our own faults and our own passes going astray that killed us.

Crawley Town FC v Cheltenham Town FC. Pic Steve Robards SR1807709 SUS-180324-155844001

“The first goal: good strike. The second one, the referee’s given a penalty for Josh (Yorwerth) coming in and clattering him but it was handball anyway from the pass.

“But I thought the penalty’s still harsh from that point of view.

“We had no luck obviously, I saved it and they scored and it’s one of those days where everything’s going against us really.

“No excuse again, we weren’t good enough. If you don’t let anything in the second half you can get something from the game.

“But you can’t let in five goals at home and expect to get something.”