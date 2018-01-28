Crawley Town Man of the Match Morris praises defence after win over Accrington

Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris has heaped praise on his defence after their 2-1 win over promotion-hopefuls Accrington Stanley.

Stanley fell narrowly short of a second half fight back, after a bizarre own goal by Jimmy Smith gave the visitors hope after going into the break 2-0 down.

Crawley held out for their fifth win in six games, and man-of-the-match Morris believes praise must go to his defenders.

He said: “It was an absolute freak (goal to concede).

“it was one of them that probably won’t happen again. You just couldn’t see it coming.

“It was a great tackle from Josh (Yorwerth), and it’s been smashed into Jimmy’s (Smith) head and gone in and you fear the worst.

“They defended so well after that and restricted them to few shots.

“After we let in a goal like that, it might have affected a few people and they could have sat back a bit more but we dug in and got the result.”

Morris also pointed to the new found excellent scoring form as a key reason for their rise to prominence this season, with the Reds sitting 12th and just 5 points short of the playoffs.

He added: “We’re getting goals from all around the team.

“We weren’t scoring many goals at the start of the season and it was tough to pick up points but now it seems like we are going to score every game.

“We don’t want to look too far ahead, and just pick off every team above us one at a time and see how it goes. You don’t want to get too carried away.

“For me, we need to get to 50 points and go from there.

“Winning breeds happiness and confidence.

“When things weren’t going well, we had to stay strong and believe in what we were doing and that’s what we did.”