Crawley Town midfielder Josh Payne signs new contract at Reds

Crawley Town midfielder Josh Payne has signed a new two-and-a-half year contract.

The former West Ham and Wycombe Wanderers player was reported to be the subject of interest from other clubs keen to join him during the transfer window.

MK Dons, Notts County and Motherwell were all believed to have been keen to sign him.

But instead the 27-year-old has signed a new deal which will keep him at the Checkatrade Stadium until the end of the 2019-20 season.

He has scored three goals during 58 appearances for Reds in league and cup matches since joining in the summer of 2016.

This follows on in quick succession from goalkeeper Glenn Morris also signing a new two-and-a-half year contract yesterday.

Head coach Harry Kewell said: “This is good news, not only for Josh but for the club going forward.

“Since I came to the club Josh has been an outstanding professional.

“He’s one of the senior players in the group and sets the right example day in, day out.

“He has become an important member of the squad and I hope he will play a big part in what we are trying to achieve going forward.”

Payne said: “I’m delighted to sign this new contract.

“I feel we are really making progress under Harry Kewell. I love the way he wants us to play because it brings out the best in me as a player.

“We’re on a good run at the moment but no one is getting carried away.

“It’s one game at a time, but hopefully we can finish the season strongly and then really push on next season and beyond.”