Crawley Town player ratings: How we thought Reds fared against Cambridge United

Crawley recorded a fourth consecutive superb home win by beating Cambridge United 2-0 but how did the players fare?

Glenn Morris 8 - Man of the match performance made several saves in the first half to keep Reds at 0-0 despite Cambridge dominating.

Lewis Young 7 - Helped preserve a clean sheet and added to the attack by crossing into the area, including the ball which led to Luke Gambin’s opening goal.

Josh Payne 7 - Nearly scored in the second half when his powerful low shot was saved by keeper David Forde.

Mark Connolly 7 - Gave a typically battling display in central defence on his return to the team after missing two matches after suspension and injury.

Ollie Palmer 7 - Scored Reds’ second goal, beating two defenders to increase his tally for the season to seven.

Dominic Poleon 7 - Had the only Reds’ shot of the first half at the end of a run which went narrowly wide.

Luke Gambin 7 - Played on the left wing in the first half before switching impressively to the right in the second. Scored Reds’ first goal, making the chance himself through trickery just inside the area.

Joe Maguire 7 - The Fleetwood loanee and former Liverpool youth fitted in well to the Reds defence, working hard to keep a clean sheet.

Filipe Morais 7 - Combined brilliantly with Lewis Young and Luke Gambin for Reds’ opening goal.

Mark Randall 6 - Effective in the middle but did not do that much to get noticed before being substituted on 65 minutes in favour of Tarryn Allarakhia.

Bondz N’Gala 7 - Impressive on his return to the defence after missing the Notts County defeat, helped keep out wave upon wave of attacks.

