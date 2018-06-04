Crawley Town’s Dannie Bulman believes Reds can be the next Accrington Stanley

Crawley Town fans’ favourite Dannie Bulman believes Reds can be the next Accrington Stanley.

The popular midfielder does not think it is necessary to have an enormous squad to gain success.

He just thinks they need to find a consistent goalscorer and have competition for places.

Bulman said: “I don’t think we need either a big squad or a lot of experience.

“If you look at Accrington Stanley, they won this league without a massive squad, but with togetherness and great team spirit.

“We need to add to the squad and this window is going to be interesting as it’s Harry Kewell’s first summer since he had the chance to see us playing.

“Goals are a bit of an issue, so I am looking forward to seeing which players come in the door.

“Competition is vital - as long as we have good quality players who want to do well for both the club and themselves, we can’t go far wrong.

“They have to be able to churn out performances week-in, week-out but don’t necessarily have to be experienced, as long as they have an ambitious attitude and want to do better.”

Bulman, 39, has amassed over 300 appearances for Reds and is currently in his third spell at the club.

He will be playing at Broadfield Stadium again next season, as his appearances last season triggered a clause in his contract offering him another year if he made at least 35 competitive appearances.

Bulman said: “I feel I am still playing well and want to improve.

“People expect you to retire at a certain age, but I’ve never peaked!

“My game has always been hustle and bustle and with every manager comes a different philosophy.

“Playing under Harry is refreshing as it is a passing game, which actually saves my legs.

“I have never been a show-stopper who gets the goals and takes the glory.

“I don’t like losing, but I can accept it as long as I give my all I can sleep well at night. The only thing stopping me now is my 14-month old son Luciano.

“Last season we were second favourite to go down but we stayed up by a country mile.

“Hopefully if we can do what we did in the middle of the season, all season, we can go up.

“We were flirting with promotion without a recognised striker for much of the season, so if we can address this issue we should do well!”

Bulman revealed he will be keeping fit over the summer by challenging himself to open water swimming and cycling.

He added: “I enjoy those and will do anything except running - that’s boring!”