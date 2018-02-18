Crawley Town’s Man of the Match: Young reckons record-breaking run is all down to boss Kewell

Crawley Town full-back Lewis Young believes the club’s excellent form is a testament to the management’s consistent hard work.

The Reds have won a club record-breaking five home games in a row, leaving them ninth in the table and just two points shy off the play-off places, and Young was full of praise for the head coach and his assistant.

Lewis Young pictured at the start of last season. Picture by James Boardman/Telephoto Images

He said: “They (Harry Kewell and Warren Feeney) trust us after everything we’ve done in the week.

“They are one of the hardest working management pairs that I’ve come across and you can tell that from how hard we work on the pitch on a Saturday.

“It shows in everyone’s fitness and that we can’t always keep ourselves in the starting 11 because of how well everyone is training.

“They say, when it comes to the game, it’s about having a smile on your face and doing what we’ve been working on during the week.

“It’s a testament to them that they’ve never come away from the values and beliefs they have built into us at the start of the season when we weren’t picking up the results.

“No-one has got a bad word to say about them.”

Young admitted that no-one is guaranteed a place in the side, as everyone is ‘chomping at the bit’ for playing time.

He added: “We can’t keep the same starting 11, because all the boys are chomping at the bit in training.

“The manager says training is where the hard work is and the game should just be fun and we should play with a smile on our face.

“At the minute, it feels that way. Every game is vital, we only take one game at a time and we’ll see where we end up.

“We had our targets that the management set us at the start of the season which are going to stay in-house for now.

“You’ve got that carrot dangling, and we could make the play-offs or the automatics.

“We’ve just got to worry about Forest Green next Saturday and it will be another big three points that we are playing for regardless of where we are in the table.”

Young expects a similar ‘tough’ challenge at Forest Green as to the one faced in the reverse fixture at home, and he believes both teams will contribute to a ‘good footballing game.’