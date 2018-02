Crawley Town’s Sussex Senior Cup semi-final due to be played at Lancing FC tonight has been called off.

The Sussex FA, who are based at Lancing’s ground in Culver Road, have made the decision on health and safety grounds due to the extremely cold weather.

When it is eventually played, the winners will face the winners of Brighton & Hove Albion v Pagham on March 13.

The Sussex Senior Cup final will be held at Brighton’s Amex stadium on Wednesday, May 9.