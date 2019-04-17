Crawley Town set to hold under-14s trials

Crawley Town are staging trials for under-14s on Thursday, April 25, from 5pm–7pm at the People’s Pension Stadium, on the 3G Ballcourt around or near Redz Bar.

So what are the under-14s?

Crawley Town Community Foundation are holding trials for their under-14s team SUS-191104-165510002

The under-14s are a part of our development and elite centres, the training sessions are run on Wednesday 6pm–7pm (development) and Thursday 6pm–7pm (Elite) as a part of our Player Progression Pathway.

These sessions run throughout term time for an hour every week, providing players with sessions to build on their skills and team understanding.

The under-14s team does not take players away from their existing youth teams, but is an additional training session with representational fixtures during school holidays intended to help nurture the next generation of talented football players.

The coaches concentrate on improving technical and tactical skills, which helps to develop each player individually through their strengths and weaknesses to become better players and at the same time improve their game and team understanding.

The squads give the participants a chance to represent Crawley Town during the school holidays in fixtures against other under-14s teams across the UK, which includes home & away fixtures against other EFL and Premier League sides.

Kayleigh Bowers, head of football & sports development said this about the upcoming under-14s trials, “Following on from the success of our recent under-16s trial, we are looking to strengthen our under-14s squad.

We are looking for skilful, resilient and talented players to join our squads. Our centres are a great opportunity for talent identification and are an important part of our player pathway.”

Progression from the under-14s is into the under-16s, who now train at Worth School.

Further progression is into the under-19s and our BTEC National Diploma in Sport programme. This is a two to three year course, allowing students the opportunity to gain qualifications while at the same time continuing to represent Crawley Town at under-19s level against EFL and Premier League teams.

For those who excel, the Crawley Town under-23s or even first team football are within range. If interested in attending the trial please contact: kayleighbowers@crawleytownfc.com

