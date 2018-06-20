Crawley Town set to unveil new training base

Crawley Town are set to use a new training ground.

They are keeping the location of their new ground under wraps but will soon be publicising the new venue.

Harry Kewell. Picture by Jemma R Jones/Sussexsport SUS-170707-095835001

Crawley Town operations director Kelly Derham told the club’s website: “We have reached an agreement on a new training base for the squad which we will announce in the next few days.

“The players will be back next week for testing before starting pre-season in earnest on July 2.”

Last season they held pre-season training in Brighton and over the last few seasons have also been based during the season itself at Oakwood FC at Tinsley Lane.

Two years ago Reds announced they were entering into a partnership with Crawley’s Sikh community which will see the Sikh Gurdwara and Community Sport Centre in Ifield Green to become the club’s new training ground.

Crawley Town in pre-season training. Picture by James Boardman SUS-151207-103940001

However this facility, which was the former base of Ifield Edwards FC, was never actually used due to the pitches not reaching the standard required for professional footballers.

Crawley also previously used the Bewbush Pavilion, but had to quit due to dog mess spoiling the surface of the training pitch.

Other places used for pre-seaosn training have inlcuded Ardingly College and Christ’s Hospital School in Horsham.