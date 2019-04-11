Crawley Town skipper confident Reds will impress at Yeovil Town

Crawley Town skipper Dannie Bulman is confident Reds will return with something from their visit to Yeovil Town.

Reds have been sliding down the table having only won one of their last 11 matches.

Crawley Town v Forest Green. Pic Steve Robards SR1909415 SUS-190704-062037001

They have been getting into winning positions but have repeatedly failed to turn dominance into points.

Their 2-1 loss last weekend against Forest Green Rovers was similar to the weekend before in Morecambe where they were undone by a late goal.

Reds have now lost their last four games in a row and need to arrest their slide to make sure of maintaining Football League status next season.

They lie 21st in the table and take on 22nd-placed Yeovil on Saturday in what both teams will see as a must-win game.

Bulman was imperious on Saturday and scored a spectacular goal from 30-yards to give his side the lead.

He said: “Obviously we are devastated but we are positive as well.

“If we play like we did against Morecambe and Forest Green until the end of the season, there are going to be good things coming our way.

“We set up and passed the ball well and were aggressive and it was like the Crawley of old.

“We are devastated but positive we can get the job done.

“I’m a firm believer that the harder you work, the luckier you get.

“So we are going to get back on the training pitch and prepare for Yeovil.”

Bulman, 40, reckons Reds are not far away from racking up a good victory.

He said: “It’s about getting into the right areas. Ollie Palmer’s doing this but it’s just not falling for him.

“A yard either side of the ‘keeper and we would win the game two or 3-0.

“We are not shying away from the responsibility; we are up for the challenge and are looking forward to it.”

As Reds are just six points above the drop with five games left to play, Bulman can see how vital it will be to start collecting points.

He added: “You can throw all the good performances out the window as we need to pick up points.

“I feel pretty sure we’ll come back from Yeovil with some points in our pocket next Saturday.

“We feel positive we are going to get something after the last two performances.

“With hard work and a bit of luck we’ll come marching back.”