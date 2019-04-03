Crawley Town supporting EFL Kick It Out campaign

Crawley Town are supporting Kick It Out’s Week of Action this week to promote equality and inclusion.

The campaign runs until Sunday, April 7 with the EFL and its clubs also supporting the Premier League’s No Room for Racism campaign.

Crawley Town operations director Kelly Derham said: “Saturday is the game where we promote the great work being done by the Kick It Out campaign to try and eradicate racism from the game.

“Kick It Out have made great strides since its inception in 1993, but the appalling abuse directed at England players in Montenegro last month provided a stark reminder that a lot of work still has to be done.

“Thankfully, incidents here at The People’s Pension Stadium are extremely rare but if you do witness racist behavior please do not hesitate to report it to the nearest steward.”

Saturday’s game against Forest Green Rovers will feature the captains wearing Kick It Out armbands and a pennant exchange as well as the EFL and its clubs supporting the anti-discrimination message across their channels.

Their players will also warm-up in the familiar Kick It Out t-shirts.

You can also report racism by using the Kick It Out reporting app or website.