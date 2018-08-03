Crawley Town tipped for mid-table finish while MK Dons tipped to win

Crawley Town have been tipped for a mid-table finish in League Two this season by football magazine FourFourTwo.

The Reds finished 14th last year in former Australian international Harry Kewell’s first in charge and FourFourTwo are predicting a 15th-placed finish this time around.

Harry Kewell has done some shrewd business this summer

In the preview, FourFourTwo says Crawley will have to tighten up at the back this season after keeping just seven clean sheets in 46 league games last year and the magazine asks if Ollie Palmer and Dominic Poleon will bag the goals the Reds need.

Poleon, a summer signing from Bradford, has been named Crawley’s key man for the 2018/19 campaign.

FourFourTwo predicts MK Dons will win the title, with Lincoln and Notts County joining them in the promotion places.

Yeovil and Oldham are tipped to finish in the bottom two.

The full predicted table is: MK Dons, Lincoln, Notts County, Northampton, Bury, Mansfield, Port Vale, Tranmere, Swindon, Grimsby, Colchester, Cambridge, Newport, Stevenage, Crawley, Forest Green, Carlisle, Crewe, Exeter, Cheltenham, Morecambe, Macclesfield, Yeovil, Oldham.