Crawley Town to hold special screening of Sergio Torres film

Crawley Town are to show a special screening of a new film about the life of former Reds’ hero Sergio Torres.

The full-length film traces the life of the popular player from when he was a youngster in his native Argentina as he followed his dreamn of becoming a professional football in England.

His career included a successful four-year spell at Crawley during which Reds gained two promotions and enjoyed great success in the FA Cup.

‘The Unknown Torres’ will be shown at the Mayo Wynne Baxter Suite at The People’s Pension Stadium on Wednesday, April 10 at 7pm.

The evening will include a question and answer session with Torres and the director of the film, Jasper Spanjaart.

Tickets go on sale from the club’s box office tomorrow, Thursday, March 14.

Tickets cost is £20, which includes a signed DVD or £10 without the DVD.

