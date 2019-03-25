Crawley Town verdict: Lincoln City had the guile to out-think Crawley

Crawley can count themselves a bit fortunate on Saturday, as the teams below them in the relegation positions all dropped points and surprisingly didn’t drop any further down the league table, maintaining 18th position.

Back in September, we came away with three points from Lincoln having won 1–0, but this time it was always going to be a difficult ask to win a game against the current leaders and favourites to go up as champions at the end of the season.

Lincoln City were far stronger, quicker and had the guile to out-think the home side.

What chances the home side made they were easily dealt with and it was surprising that it took the visitors 36 minutes to take the lead.

See more:

Arsenal join race for Charlton midfielder - League 1 and 2 live blog

Three Bridges let slip lead before losing to promotion-chasers

Crawley Town skipper Dannie Bulman says losing to Lincoln ‘leaves a bad taste in your mouth’

Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi: ‘We reacted well to six crazy minutes at Crewe and came to fight’



Glenn Morris was again at his best and couldn’t be criticised for any of the three goals conceded – John Akinde was well marshalled by Bondz N’Gala not allowing him to get any worthwhile efforts on target.

Lincoln’s midfield were the best seen at the stadium this season, closing down and making the home midfield look ragged.

The 3–0 defeat was in front of the largest league attendance at the stadium this season, 3355, which included over 1059 travelling supporters who were far the more vocal throughout the match.

Unfortunately that was the first time that Lincoln City had ever beaten Crawley in four matches since their returning to the football league.

Where does that leave the Red Devils – seven matches remaining, nine points above the relegation zone with some six pointers - next Saturday away at Morecambe, then also coming up Yeovil away and Notts County at home on Easter Monday.

All winnable games but also losable, with the current form it doesn’t look good.

On the positive side, both Macclesfield and Notts County still have some difficult matches in their run in – and they have to go on a promotion run of form to jettison themselves away from the threat of relegation.

Crawley need two wins in the final seven games to be certain of survival.

It’s all very worrying for supporters who have gone through is ordeal for the past four seasons.

We have to believe that the team somehow will pull through.

Next away travel: Our first overnight trip is this Saturday to Morecambe.

It’s not too late to book on and come to support the team, we have seats on the coach and can still get rooms for this trip.

We depart the People’s Pension Stadium at 6am and travel to Morecambe arriving at midday, we then book into the Clifton Hotel and the rest of the day and evening is yours – we depart after breakfast on Sunday, arriving back in Crawley for about 4pm – Cost for this trip is £70 includes the B&B and coach.

Sorry we will not be organising transport to go there and back in the day.

Please contact me on 07771-792346 or Patrick via Twitter/Facebook to book on any of these games.