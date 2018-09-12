Crawley Wasps face tough test against AFC Wimbledon at Oakwood tonight

Wasps face arguably the toughest examination of their FA Women’s National League credentials to date when they host AFC Wimbledon tonight (Wednesday, kick-off 7.45pm) at Tinsley Lane.

The Dons finished second in Division 1 South East last season, missing out on promotion to Premier South by only five points to their arch rivals MK Dons.

They have fared inconsistently so far this term, drawing 1-1 with Cambridge and beating Luton 3-1, before being edged out 1-0 by Billericay.

It’s the first competitive meeting between the two sides since January 2016, when Wimbledon scored three times late on to beat Wasps 4-0 on their way to the London & South East Premier Division title.

But only two of the Wasps side that day – midfielder Suzanne Davies and forward Faye Rabson – are likely to figure this time, and they can point to a 3-0 friendly win over the Dons in April as a sign of their clear progression.

“I think it will be one of our toughest games, Wimbledon are a good side,” Wasps boss Paul Walker said.

“We had someone up there watching the game their encounter with Billericay and, despite their defeat, the feedback is they’re a strong side, compact and tough to break down.

“You’ve got two sides with ambitions to win the league, there’s some good players in both squads so it should be a good spectacle under lights.”

