Defender Connolly calls for Crawley to keep up pressure in play-off race

Crawley Town centre-half Mark Connolly is still targeting a League 2 play-off spot this season.

Reds make the long trip to Carlisle United tomorrow looking to continue their quest for a top-seven finish.

Harry Kewell's side - currently 12th in the table - go to three points and two places-above Cumbrians for what could prove a key fixture in the play-off race.

Reds are six points off the play-offs with ten games to go and Connolly believes they can sneak a spot.

He said: "It's such a long trip to Carlisle but we'll be looking for the victory.

"The pitch is quite big up there and it will give us a chance to play the passing game we have this season.

"Carlisle are a quality team, full of good players, so we know it won't be easy. With the squad we've got we back ourselves in any game, which will be no different at Carlisle."

Crawley's management and playing staff set off on Thursday for the longest away trip of the season.

Reds stopped in Manchester last night and will train in Preston today before finally reaching Carlisle.

Connolly credited the club for giving the squad a best possible chance to prepare.

He added: "It's such a long journey, so it's nice we've been able to break it up. We'll be training in Preston today and stayed overnight in Manchester.

"We've got a chance to move level on points with Carlisle and that's what we'll be looking to do."